$297.76 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report $297.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.11 million and the lowest is $294.96 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $351.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $465,580.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,766 shares of company stock valued at $15,555,501 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,155,000 after buying an additional 326,910 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $210,338,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,316,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 938,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after purchasing an additional 612,992 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $93.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.01. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

