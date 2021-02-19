2key.network One Day Volume Reaches $536,557.00 (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, 2key.network has traded up 64.3% against the US dollar. One 2key.network token can now be purchased for $0.0883 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $536,557.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00061947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.50 or 0.00827734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00037491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00058047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00043440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.63 or 0.04901445 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016793 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,108,440 tokens. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.