$300.51 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce sales of $300.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.59 million to $314.46 million. NuVasive posted sales of $310.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NuVasive.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUVA. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.
NASDAQ NUVA opened at $56.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -255.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.
