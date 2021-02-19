$32.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to announce $32.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.71 billion to $33.56 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $31.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $140.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.49 billion to $146.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $149.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.89 billion to $156.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ford Motor by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 144,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE F opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

