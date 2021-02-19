$345.75 Million in Sales Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to post sales of $345.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $337.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $354.00 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $289.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLOW shares. Vertical Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at $5,158,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

