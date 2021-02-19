388,962 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 388,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,251,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Enphase Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 245.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $497,052.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,538,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,678 shares of company stock valued at $38,024,997 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

ENPH stock opened at $180.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.74. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 141.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

