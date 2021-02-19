$4.08 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the highest is $4.38 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $8.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $26.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.26 billion to $29.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $36.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.34 billion to $39.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

