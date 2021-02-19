41,378 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Acquired by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. The Kroger comprises approximately 1.4% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 92,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,967,886. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

