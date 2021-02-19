41,667 Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Black Hills as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Black Hills by 27.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

BKH opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.02%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

