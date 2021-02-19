$450.63 Million in Sales Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to post $450.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $441.92 million to $459.33 million. Plantronics reported sales of $403.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Plantronics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 31,143 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $10,797,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Plantronics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 65,768 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 27,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (PLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.