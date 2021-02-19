48,117 Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of The RealReal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 3,609.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,336 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,921,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,649,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,496,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,236,000 after purchasing an additional 734,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In other The RealReal news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $104,135.76. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $4,035,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,243,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,802.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 670,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,407,184. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

