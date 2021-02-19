$5.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to report sales of $5.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.84 billion and the highest is $5.19 billion. Lennar posted sales of $4.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $24.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.11 billion to $25.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.15 billion to $29.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

NYSE LEN opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.50. Lennar has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

