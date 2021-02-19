500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Shares Up 5.9%

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) shares shot up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $26.09. 1,069,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,128,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 500.com stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of 500.com at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

About 500.com

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

