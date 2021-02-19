516,298 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 516,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,527,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 6.88% of Avantis International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 59,761.4% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 559,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 558,769 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 77,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

AVDE stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.71. 15,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $60.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.