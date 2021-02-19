5,521 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $5.12 on Friday, reaching $213.60. 346,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,261,778. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $341.47. The firm has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.43 and a 200-day moving average of $188.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.84.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

