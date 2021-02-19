$6.63 Million in Sales Expected for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to announce sales of $6.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $4.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.90 million to $32.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.19 million, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $46.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $114,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,279,652.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $30,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,700.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,336 shares of company stock worth $536,076 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $992.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

