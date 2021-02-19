$60.31 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report $60.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.41 million and the lowest is $60.20 million. TrueCar posted sales of $89.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $284.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.87 million to $285.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $263.90 million, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $276.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TrueCar.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

TRUE opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $527.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in TrueCar by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TrueCar by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 57,006 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TrueCar by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth $1,554,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in TrueCar by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 61,271 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

