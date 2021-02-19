$7.21 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post sales of $7.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.90 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $11.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.78 million to $11.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $54.21 million, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $69.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.32. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $30.89.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,838 shares of company stock worth $39,100 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,121,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 901,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.