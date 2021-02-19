70,054 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Ares Capital comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,962. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.