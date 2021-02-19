$802.62 Million in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce sales of $802.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $767.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $840.00 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $871.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $232,236.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

