$802.62 Million in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce sales of $802.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $767.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $840.00 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $871.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clean Harbors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.72.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
