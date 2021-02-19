$81.82 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to post $81.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.10 million and the lowest is $50.04 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,055.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $199.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.90 million to $278.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $243.21 million, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $358.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In related news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $23,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $109,915.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,106.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,065,577 shares of company stock worth $25,046,897. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

DRNA opened at $25.72 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

