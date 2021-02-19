$86.01 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to report sales of $86.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $90.70 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $103.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $354.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $353.67 million to $356.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $330.65 million, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.