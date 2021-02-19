8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Trading Up 6.1%

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) shares rose 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $37.73. Approximately 3,595,923 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,935,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $58,040.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,218 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,400.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $26,665.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,584.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,739 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in 8X8 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in 8X8 by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

