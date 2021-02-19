908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.63 and last traded at $68.05. 123,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 236,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on MASS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Michael S. Turner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,100,000 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

