9,955 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Bought by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.91. 26,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

