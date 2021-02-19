AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Up 5.1%

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.70 and last traded at $40.63. 167,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 233,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

Several research firms have commented on AIR. Truist upped their price target on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.70 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,918. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 212,885 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $7,228,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in AAR by 362.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 173,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

