ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,706 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,615,000 after purchasing an additional 678,699 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth about $12,300,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ABB by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,737,000 after acquiring an additional 475,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ABB by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after acquiring an additional 464,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth about $6,363,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lowered ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

ABB opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

