Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

NYSE ABT opened at $125.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.37. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $222.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,045 shares of company stock worth $2,881,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

