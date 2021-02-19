AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Increased by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.8% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 33,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 237,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,485,000 after buying an additional 60,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.39.

ABBV stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.41. The company had a trading volume of 71,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $186.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

