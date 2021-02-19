Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Shares Down 11.3%

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB) shares fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 1,106,794 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 914,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 14.15 and a quick ratio of 13.30. The company has a market cap of C$47.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74.

About Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.