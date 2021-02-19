Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Trading 6.4% Higher

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares traded up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.50. 2,814,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 1,508,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

The company has a market cap of $418.87 million, a P/E ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Acacia Research by 739.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 228,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 60,890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Acacia Research by 526.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Acacia Research by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

