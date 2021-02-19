Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

ACHC opened at $50.65 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $136,041,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after acquiring an additional 896,015 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 482,313 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,714 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

