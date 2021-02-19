Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Acadia Healthcare worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $50.65 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

