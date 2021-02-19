AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.53

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$32.53 and last traded at C$32.34, with a volume of 440839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AT shares. Cormark increased their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight Capital increased their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,018.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09.

In other AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) news, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total value of C$657,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,284,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,626,466.10. Also, Director Roger Dent sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.21, for a total value of C$149,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,395,700. Insiders have sold 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,646 in the last ninety days.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

