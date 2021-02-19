ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $2,466.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009332 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 106,238,691 coins and its circulating supply is 86,096,680 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im

According to CryptoCompare, “ADAMANT Messenger is a decentralized anonymous messenger based on the blockchain system. It’s independent of any governments or corporations, and even developers due to the distributed network infrastructure that contains an open-source code. ADAMANT Business is a private blockchain for companies, based on ADAMANT. Unlike typical P2P and centralized messengers, the blockchain system offers superior security and privacy. What’s more, it provides users with new possibilities such as storing and transferring cryptocurrencies In-Chat with full control of private keys; use ADAMANT as a 2FA solution, exchange cryptocurrency anonymously and bet on Bitcoin rates and more. The ADAMANT blockchain system belongs to its users. Nobody can control, block, deactivate, restrict or censor accounts. Users take full responsibility for their content, messages, media, and goals and intentions of using the messenger. Privacy is the main concept of ADAMANT: neither phone numbers nor emails are required. Apps have no access to the contact list or geotags, IPs are hidden from chatters and paranoids can use ADAMANT via Tor. All the messages are encrypted with the Diffie-Hellman Curve25519, Salsa20, Poly1305 algorithms and signed by SHA-256 + Ed25519 EdDSA. Private keys are never transferred to the network. The sequence of messages and their authenticity is guaranteed by the blockchain. Apps are available for Web PWA, Tor, iOS, Android, Windows, Mac OS, GNU/Linux. “

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

