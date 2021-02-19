ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 137,400 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 11.0% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $101,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 30,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,646,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $722,959,000 after purchasing an additional 358,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.72. 802,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,284,420. The company has a market cap of $745.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total value of $83,142.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total transaction of $366,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

