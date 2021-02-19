ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 137,400 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 11.0% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $101,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 30,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,646,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $722,959,000 after purchasing an additional 358,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FB stock traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.72. 802,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,284,420. The company has a market cap of $745.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.
FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.
In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total value of $83,142.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total transaction of $366,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
