ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $27.64 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,400 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 3.0% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $27,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.03.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.13. The stock had a trading volume of 112,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,418. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

