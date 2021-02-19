Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Up 5.2%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.29. 897,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,273,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. purchased 207,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,357,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after buying an additional 3,279,717 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,830,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,988,000 after buying an additional 3,500,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after buying an additional 5,092,210 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,922,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after buying an additional 1,006,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after buying an additional 1,845,329 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

