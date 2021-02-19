Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein Sells 15,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $913,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $949,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $936,150.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $884,700.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $833,100.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $844,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $884,100.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $996,450.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $1,013,850.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.21. The company had a trading volume of 641,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,585. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,767,000 after buying an additional 107,210 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 497,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,191,000 after buying an additional 186,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $22,036,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.