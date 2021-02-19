Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,094,643 shares of company stock valued at $194,043,480. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $183.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.19 billion, a PE ratio of -115.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.26.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

