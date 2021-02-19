ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) (LON:ADES) Shares Gap Down to $9.80

ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) (LON:ADES)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.80 ($0.13), but opened at GBX 9.10 ($0.12). ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) shares last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 2,456 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.31. The company has a market cap of £3.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55.

ADES International Holding PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides oil and gas drilling and production services in Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company offers offshore and onshore contract drilling and production services. Its services include drilling and workover, and mobile offshore production unit production services, as well as accommodation, catering, and other barge-based support services; and onshore services primarily comprise drilling and workover services.

