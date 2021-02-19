AdEx Network (ADX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.08 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One AdEx Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001345 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $84.27 million and approximately $13.08 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00063927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.84 or 0.00776164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00041620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00059118 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00020766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.42 or 0.04672206 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,099,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,956,958 tokens. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

