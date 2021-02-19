ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) dropped 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 614,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,267,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

About ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. It is developing AditxtScore that allow individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.