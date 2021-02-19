Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lowered by KDI Capital Partners LLC

KDI Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,568 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 5.3% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $481.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,235. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $231.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $479.92 and a 200-day moving average of $480.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

