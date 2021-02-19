Adrian Kingshott Sells 27,071 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 144.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,324,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,711,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,138,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

