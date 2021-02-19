ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,208 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,388 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of ADT worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ADT by 18.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,683 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the third quarter worth $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ADT by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,832 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ADT by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,700 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ADT by 37.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,241 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADT. Citigroup lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $17.21.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

