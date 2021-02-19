Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) vs. Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Critical Analysis

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn Virginia has a beta of 3.64, suggesting that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Penn Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas -133.25% -0.34% -0.24% Penn Virginia -52.13% 19.99% 8.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Penn Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas $207.42 million 1.84 -$18.58 million N/A N/A Penn Virginia $471.22 million 0.44 $70.59 million $8.97 1.54

Penn Virginia has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Oil & Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Advantage Oil & Gas and Penn Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 2 5 0 2.71 Penn Virginia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Advantage Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $2.79, suggesting a potential upside of 37.67%. Penn Virginia has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.61%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Penn Virginia.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats Advantage Oil & Gas on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.