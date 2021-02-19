Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Down 10.4%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s stock price was down 10.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 737,569 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 541,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 33.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 95,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,480 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

