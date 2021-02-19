Aeon (AEON) One Day Volume Hits $144,282.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 127.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $11.05 million and $144,282.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.50 or 0.00489250 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000885 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 231.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

