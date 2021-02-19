Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $16.57. 313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,732. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $775.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.